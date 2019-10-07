Asha Bhosle Lends Voice for Saand Ki Aankh Song 'Aasman'

Films are a complicated and delicate piece of art. They require careful execution on every step to give audiences the best experience. While songs are a part of films, they have their delicate process with just as many steps to be handled carefully. A song needs to have good lyrics with some appropriate music. Lastly, no song is complete without a good voice to sing it. In the absence of it, the song could be an absolute disaster.

Some voices are perfect for a song but hard to get hold of. Considering this, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh is a lucky film. This is because Asha Bhosle will be singing for one of the songs in the film.

The credit for this goes to music composer Vishal Mishra. This will not be Mishra's first time working with Asha Bhosle. The two had previously worked together on the single titled Ae Zindagi. This time, they'll be working on a song titled Aasman.

Talking about the film and the song, Vishal revealed that the film's script was narrated to him almost two years ago. After hearing the script his main challenge was to convince Asha Bhosle to sing the song while he successfully managed.

Talking about it to DNA he said, "I had to make a melody that had special divinity to it. After listening to it, Ashaji loved it so much that she said, ‘Aaj Kal aise gaane bante nahin hain’. I remember it so fondly. I can’t wait for people to hear it. When we recorded the song with her, she did it so beautifully. She has rendered a number for a film after so long. It makes a lot of difference to me that she has sung for me."

Fans will not have to wait very long as Saand Ki Aankh is set to be released on October 25.

