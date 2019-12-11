Asha Bhosle on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Homecoming: She is Hale and Hearty
Singer Asha Bhosle opens up about the emotional homecoming of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital for 28 days.
Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle during the Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)
Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted for 28 days in the Breach Candy hospital was released last week. The songstress was admitted when after she faced difficulty in breathing and at the hospital, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. After her release, the singer thanked her fans for the love and support.
Lata Mangeshkar's sister, singer Asha Bhosle, talked about how it was a very emotional moment for her after her sister came back home in Prabhu Kunj, after a month at the hospital. “We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me,” Bhosle shared.
After her release, the legendary singer took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her well-wishers. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” she wrote.
नमस्कार.पिछले 28 दिनोंसे मैं ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल में थी। मुझे न्यूमोनिया हुआ था.डॉक्टर चाहते थे की मैं पूरी तरह से ठीक हो जाऊँ फिर घर जाऊँ,आज मैं घर वापस आगयी हूँ. ईश्वर, माई बाबा के आशीर्वाद और आप सब के प्यार,प्रार्थनाओं से मैं अब ठीक हूँ.मैं आप सब की हृदयसे आभारी हूँ.— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
मेरे ब्रीच कैंडी के डॉक्टर सच में फ़रिश्ते हैं, यहाँ का सभी कर्मचारी वर्ग भी बहुत अच्छा है.आप सब की मैं पुनः एक बार मन से आभारी हूँ. ये प्यार और आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही बना रहे।— Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019
Asha Bhosle, is currently preparing for her show Asha Bhosle Live With The Bengal Tigers, to air from December 15, 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Accuses Alia Bhatt of Star Screen Award Fixing
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Nusrat Jahan Wins Hearts After Posting a Photo with Toddler Selling Balloons
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders