Asha Bhosle on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Homecoming: She is Hale and Hearty

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted for 28 days in the Breach Candy hospital was released last week. The songstress was admitted when after she faced difficulty in breathing and at the hospital, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. After her release, the singer thanked her fans for the love and support.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister, singer Asha Bhosle, talked about how it was a very emotional moment for her after her sister came back home in Prabhu Kunj, after a month at the hospital. “We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me,” Bhosle shared.

After her release, the legendary singer took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her well-wishers. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” she wrote.

नमस्कार.पिछले 28 दिनोंसे मैं ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल में थी। मुझे न्यूमोनिया हुआ था.डॉक्टर चाहते थे की मैं पूरी तरह से ठीक हो जाऊँ फिर घर जाऊँ,आज मैं घर वापस आगयी हूँ. ईश्वर, माई बाबा के आशीर्वाद और आप सब के प्यार,प्रार्थनाओं से मैं अब ठीक हूँ.मैं आप सब की हृदयसे आभारी हूँ. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

मेरे ब्रीच कैंडी के डॉक्टर सच में फ़रिश्ते हैं, यहाँ का सभी कर्मचारी वर्ग भी बहुत अच्छा है.आप सब की मैं पुनः एक बार मन से आभारी हूँ. ये प्यार और आशीर्वाद ऐसे ही बना रहे। — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Asha Bhosle, is currently preparing for her show Asha Bhosle Live With The Bengal Tigers, to air from December 15, 2019.

