Asha Bhosle on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Homecoming: She is Hale and Hearty

Singer Asha Bhosle opens up about the emotional homecoming of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to the Breach Candy hospital for 28 days.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
Asha Bhosle on Sister Lata Mangeshkar's Homecoming: She is Hale and Hearty
Lata Mangeshkar and her sister Asha Bhosle during the Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar Awards in Mumbai. (Image: AFP)

Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted for 28 days in the Breach Candy hospital was released last week. The songstress was admitted when after she faced difficulty in breathing and at the hospital, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. After her release, the singer thanked her fans for the love and support.

Lata Mangeshkar's sister, singer Asha Bhosle, talked about how it was a very emotional moment for her after her sister came back home in Prabhu Kunj, after a month at the hospital. “We were all there for her homecoming. She is back and we are overjoyed. She is looking hale and hearty. I was looking at her last night, and at once, so many songs that she has made immortal with her voice came back rushing to me,” Bhosle shared.

After her release, the legendary singer took to Twitter to express her gratitude to her well-wishers. “For the past 28 days, I was at Breach Candy hospital. I was diagnosed with pneumonia. The doctors preferred that I extend my stay in hospital and go home when completely healthy. My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious,” she wrote.

Asha Bhosle, is currently preparing for her show Asha Bhosle Live With The Bengal Tigers, to air from December 15, 2019.

