Asha Bhosle Opens up About Lifelong Comparison with Sister Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 87th birthday on September 8. The singer, who is also the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar was asked about the constant and lifelong comparison with the latter.

In an interview with Times of India, Bhosle compared the journey of the two sisters with that of Neil Armstrong and Edwin Buzz Aldrin, the first and second people to take a step on the moon, respectively.

Asha Bhosle said, “Gulzarji once wrote about this. He said 'Two people landed on the moon in 1969 for the first time. The one who stepped on the moon first became famous while the other who also stepped on the moon, wasn’t equally celebrated because he came second. Your sister came into this world first so she is who she is. You came into this world after her, so you will always be compared to her."

On Tuesday, Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the singer on her birthday. She wrote, “Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai. Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe (Today is my sister Asha Bhosle's birthday. She is a great singer. Her name is known worldwide. I bless her and pray that she keeps singing like this and is always happy)."

Take a look:

Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen @ashabhosle ka janamdin hai.Asha apne aap mein ek bahut badi gayika hai.uska naam saari duniyaa jaanti hain. Main usko aashirwad deti hun ki wo aisehi gaati rahe aur hamesha khush rahe. pic.twitter.com/0qjCUwzEwX — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 8, 2020

With a career spanning six decades since 1943, Asha Bhosle is the recipient of high accolades such as Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Film Lifetime Achievement Awards among others.