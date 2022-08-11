Asha Bhosle Shares a Sneak Peek Into Her Dubai Restaurant, Cooks Food For Guests

Asha Bhosle needs no introduction. Her voice has held the nation in thrall ever since she entered the music industry. Apart from her music, only a few know that Asha Bhosle is a fantastic cook too. The singer has recently shared a sneak peek inside the freshly opened Asha’s restaurant in Dubai. It is the latest addition to Asha’s 20-year-old brand of Indian cuisine restaurants situated across the world. The most recent video shows Asha entering the kitchen and putting her own touch on the delights being cooked for the guests.

In the video, the renowned singer donned a chef’s coat and prepared a rice dish in the kitchen. She can be seen making Khamang Dum Biryani and also presenting it attractively after the preparation is done. Asha Bhosle can be heard singing ‘Aao Na, Gale Lagalo Na’ in the background of this video. She also captioned the video as an invitation to her fans saying, “Meet me at Asha’s Restaurant in Dubai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asha Bhosle (@asha.bhosle)



Asha opened multiple restaurants in India after finding popularity in other markets like the United Kingdom and the Gulf. “Dubai was a good site for a restaurant due to its multicultural aspect, thus the start,” his son Anand Bhosle had said once.

Asha Tai, who shared this video, stated that her restaurant brand, ‘Ashaaz Restaurants,’ has been in operation for 20 years. Asha Tai released another video in which she gave her fans a stunning glimpse inside her restaurant in Dubai’s WAFI Mall.

https://www.instagram.com/zanaibhosle/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=04e13edd-c086-4382-a785-dab2d296ece6

Asha was seen in the kitchen wearing a white coat and inspecting the food.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here