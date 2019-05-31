Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Asha Bhosle Thanks Smriti Irani for Saving Her in the Rush Post PM's Oath Taking

Much like several other Bollywood celebrities, Asha Bhosle was invited to attend in Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Asha Bhosle Thanks Smriti Irani for Saving Her in the Rush Post PM's Oath Taking
Asha Bhosle with Smriti Irani after Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. (Image: Twitter/Asha Bhosle)
Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle has posted a thank-you message for actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani on Twitter. The veteran singer has thanked Irani for saving her during the rush post Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony on Thursday.

Bhosle wrote, "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won."

Irani also reacted to the tweet with a folded hands emoji.




In the recently-concluded general elections, BJP's Irani defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in Amethi, which was Congress' bastion for the longest time.

Days after winning Amethi in a landmark victory, Irani walked 14 km barefoot to Mumbai’s Siddhi Vinayak Temple with her long-time friend, producer Ekta Kapoor.

Kapoor, who produced the blockbuster show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of them after the walk. "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

14 kms to SIDDHI VINAYAK ke baaad ka glow 😂

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on



Earlier, Kapoor had called Irani a "giant slayer of politics" and had written the lyrics of Kyunki’s title track to celebrate her victory.



