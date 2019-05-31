Asha Bhosle Thanks Smriti Irani for Saving Her in the Rush Post PM's Oath Taking

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

Bollywood playback singer Asha Bhosle has posted a thank-you message for actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani on Twitter. The veteran singer has thanked Irani for saving her during the rush post Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony on Thursday.Bhosle wrote, "I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won."Irani also reacted to the tweet with a folded hands emoji.In the recently-concluded general elections, BJP's Irani defeated Congress President Rahul Gandhi by 55,120 votes in Amethi, which was Congress' bastion for the longest time.Days after winning Amethi in a landmark victory, Irani walked 14 km barefoot to Mumbai’s Siddhi Vinayak Temple with her long-time friend, producer Ekta Kapoor.Kapoor, who produced the blockbuster show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made Irani a popular TV star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photograph of them after the walk. "14 km to Siddhi Vinayak ke baad ka glow (the glow after 14 km to Siddhi Vinayak)," she wrote.Earlier, Kapoor had called Irani a "giant slayer of politics" and had written the lyrics of Kyunki’s title track to celebrate her victory.