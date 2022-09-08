Asha Bhosle Turns 89: Top Evergreen Songs of the Legendary Singer for Your Playlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASHA BHOSLE: Versatile singer Asha Bhosle is one of the most influential and successful singers Indian cinema has ever had. With a career spanning over 70 long years, Asha Tai has given us many classical hits that have immortalized her and her contribution to Indian cinema. Right from ghazals, disco tunes to some memorable flirty numbers, the singer has spoiled us with choices. Now, as Asha gears up to celebrate her birthday on September 8, go through some of her timeless songs.

In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan)

While discussing the popular melodies by Asha Bhosle, this is one of those first songs that pop up in your mind. Her magical voice perfectly synced with the graceful dance moves of Bollywood actress Rekha. And honestly, you wouldn’t want it any other way. The track has sustained itself through decades and continues to remain fresh in our hearts. Aiye Meherbaan (Howraah Bridge)

Featuring Ashok Kumar and Madhubala, this song from the film Howraah Bridge still has a massive fan following. The music is composed by legendary music composer OP Nayyar that makes it a sheer musical treat. Aiye Meherbaan is a touching and heartfelt love song with a flirtatious touch to it. Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar (Hum Dono)

This popular number from the golden era sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle never gets old. This melodious rendition is loved by people across generations. Even after so many years of its release, the song still remains a go-to number in many of our playlists. Dum Maaro Dum (Hare Krishna Hare Ram)

While it was a delight to watch actress Zeenat Aman’s new avatar as the modern Indian girl, this song grew into a cult classic in the following decades. Asha Bhonsle once again made us fall in love with her voice. The song is quite enjoyable and is sure to refresh your mood once you start listening to it. Raat Akeli (Jewel Thief)

This raunchy number encapsulated Asha Bhosle’s sensual style of singing. This song from the film Jewel Thief was composed by S D Burman and the lyrics were penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri. The way the legendary singer changed her pace from slow to fast while belting out the song, is praiseworthy and worth listening.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here