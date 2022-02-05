Asha Bhosle Visits Lata Mangeshkar In Hospital, Assures Fans Veteran Singer Is Stable

Asha Bhosle has assured anxious fans that Lata Mangeshkar is stable. The veteran playback singer, who is Lata’s younger sister, visited Lata at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. Lata was admitted to the hospital last month after she was tested positive for Covid-19. She was reported to have mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On Saturday, speaking with the media gathered outside the hospital, Asha said the doctors treating her have informed Asha that Lata is stable. “Doctor has said she’s stable. There is an improvement," she said. On Saturday evening, Lata and Asha’s younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar was also spotted. When the press asked him about an update on Lata’s condition, he said, “Wo theek hai (she is better now)."

Earlier in the day, ANI reported that Lata’s condition has deteriorated again days after showing improvement. The tweet by the news agency read, “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratik Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital."

A few hours after the news, Dr. Pratik spoke to the media that gathered outside the hospital and assured them that she is in ‘aggressive therapy’. “Lata Mangeshkar didi is in the hospital, in the Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment," he said.

Last week, the doctors treating her had said the legendary singer has been put off the ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Fans have been praying for her recovery.

Known as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Lata began her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. She has so far sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. Lata Mangeshkar’s hit songs include “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya”, and “Tere liye”, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.