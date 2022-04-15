Asha Bhosle's Son Hospitalised After Falls Down Due To Dizziness, Was Admitted In ICU: Report

Singer Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle has reportedly been hospitalised after he fell down a couple of days ago in Dubai. According to Etimes, Anand fell down due to dizziness. The report claims that he fell on the ground and sustained a few injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. The singer’s son was admitted to ICU at first but has now been shifted into a room. Asha was in Dubai when the incident took place.

The source informed the publication that the incident has shaken the Mangeshkars and Bhosles. The families have been making calls to Dubai almost every day. Asha has decided to stay back in Dubai and has been frequently visiting the hospital to meet Anand. The report added that Asha will not be returning to Mumbai anytime soon. The cause of the incident is reportedly still unknown.

For the unversed, Anand is Asha’s second son. Asha also had another son Hemant, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer, and a daughter Varsha, who died in 2012, Hindustan Times reported. Asha had the children with Ganpatrao Bhosle. Asha went on to marry RD Burman.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Mangeshkar family is still recovering from the loss of Lata Mangeshkar. The legendary singer passed away earlier this year. She was hospitalised in January due to a COVID infection. However, her condition deteriorated in February, leading to multiple organs failure. She died on February 6.

Her last rites were held on the evening of the same day. Several celebrities and politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended the funeral to pay their last respect to the singer.

The legendary singer’s demise marked an end to an era. She had sung over 25,000 songs in over 36 languages during her career. For her contribution to the Indian music industry, Mangeshkar was also honoured with Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Dadasaheb Phalke Award among several other National and Filmfare Awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.