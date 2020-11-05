Asha Negi Has a Sweet Post for Former Partner Rithvik Dhanjani on His Birthday

Actor Asha Negi has posted a sweet note for her former partner Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday.The actor who will next be seen on Netflix Original movie Ludo shared a picture of Rithvik from a photoshoot.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday @rithvik_d Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success.”

The couple who dated for nearly seven years announced their breakup earlier this year for unknown reasons. However, Asha mentioned that sometimes some relationships do not last but the respect within them stays.

According to a Pinkvilla report, it is being speculated that Rithvik is currently dating singer Monica Dogra. The report cited that Rithvik and Monica started dating a couple of months back and are in the process of knowing each other.

Meanwhile for Asha this year has been all about focusing on her work. Last month she wrapped up shooting of web series Abhay 2 in which she plays the role of a journalist. The series stars actor Kunal Khemu as well. She also made her movie debut with multi-starrer Netflix movie Ludo directed by Anurag Basu. Asha also shared a glimpse from the sets of the upcoming movie and expressed her thoughts. “You land up on a movie set for the first time, that too to be directed by the maestro himself @anuragbasuofficial Was so so nervous that god only knows how I managed to smile in this scene!”

Asha has maintained her privacy when it comes to her personal life and has prioritised her work instead. The actor was also seen in the second season of web series Baarish opposite Sharman Joshi which streamed on Alt Balaji and ZEE5 Premium.

Speaking to Pinkvilla on reports of her breakup with Rithvik, Asha had said that people fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that one has love and compassion for the person and that never dies.

Asha and Rithvik first met on the sets of the popular television show, Pavitra Rishta, where their relationship bloomed. The duo was in a live-in relationship for a few years and were also apparently planning to get married.