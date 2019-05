Asha Negi isn’t Too Keen on Working Again with Boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani, Here’s Why

Asha Negi, who catapulted to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta, isn’t too sure about working again with her boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani, who was also her co-actor on the super-hit TV show.Asha and Rithvik are one of the most loved couples on Indian television and both first tasted success because of their electrifying on-screen chemistry in Pavitra Rishta. However, despite their successful pairing, Asha is in no mood for them to jump on doing just any project.On when the two of them will feature together next, she told Mid-Day , “We are not the right people to answer the question because it depends on the producers. We have been offered [shows] in the past, but it comes with a lot of pressure because we have one hit under our belt. So, we have been sceptical about working together.”“If we do take up something, it will have to be different. We have a precious bond and don't want to test it before the camera. For now, we are enjoying our own careers,” she added.On the professional front, Rithvik is currently hosting Super Dancer: Season 3 on Sony TV. Asha, meanwhile, is being seen as Gauravi—a righteous, responsible Maharashtrian girl—in ALTBalaji’s new show Baarish, which also stars Sharman Joshi in the lead role.