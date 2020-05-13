Asha Negi On Breakup Rumours With Rithvik: People Fall Apart But Love For The Person Never Dies

Since the past few days, rumours of Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani's breakup has been doing the rounds. Rithvik and Asha have been in a relationship for over six years.

They first met on the sets of the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta. The two also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 6, and even won the trophy. It's only last year that trouble started brewing.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when Asha was asked about their breakup rumours, she said, "People fall apart, relationships fall apart. But the main thing in life is that you have love and compassion for the person and that never dies." She also emphasised that she would like to keep her bond like that and not talk about it publicly. "I would like to say, that (respect and compassion) will always be there. I don't want to talk so much about my personal life."

Rithvik recently shared a cryptic post about the yoga of love and how "normal wasn't working." However, he wished good luck to Asha for her latest web series Baarish, leaving fans in confusion whether or not they are still together. Rithvik posted a picture of Asha's new show and extended his best wishes to her.

Meanwhile, Asha had also shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that read: “Every plant has their own requirements in order to grow... And so do people.”

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, “The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven’t been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends.”

Follow @News18Movies for more