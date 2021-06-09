Asha Negi Opens up on Equation with Rithvik Dhanjani After Their Breakup

Television actress Asha Negi and actor Rithvik Dhanjani were once considered the most loveable pairs of television. They have not only been a reel life couple but have been together in real life too. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta.

However, their friendship blossomed into love only in 2013 after they spent a lot of time together on the sets of the show. They dated for around six years. During their time together, they won Season 6 of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye. There were also reports of the couple soon planning to tie the knot, however, the sudden announcement of their breakup left their fans shocked.

Now after nearly a year of silence, Asha has opened up about her equation with Rithvik. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that the two decided to part ways by mutual consent. She said though their relationship could not work out, there is no bitterness between them. They are on talking terms and share a lot of things. She maintained that it’s been a year now since they separated and now both of them have moved on in their respective lives.

In the same interview, the actress added that if one wants the other person to have a “happy, healthy and successful” life, it is better to part ways without indulging in arguments and making the relationship bitter. According to her, both Asha and Rithvik wanted each other to succeed in life.

The actress is recently in the news for her upcoming web show Khwabon Ke Parindey. The show deals with the lives of three friends as they explore friendship, hope, travel, and life. It is set in Australia and directed by Tapasvi Mehta. Besides Asha, Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe, and Tushar Sharma will also be seen in important roles. It will start streaming from June 14 on Voot.

