Asha Negi Posts a 'Cheeky' Picture on Instagram, Netizens Feel it's Art

Asha Negi is in vacation mode these days and her latest Instagram post shows she is quite enjoying it. The actress posted a "cheeky" picture of herself on Tuesday giving us a glimpse of her lazy vacay mode.

The black and white picture showed Asha wrapped in a white sheet as she took a picture of her mirror reflection. The actor captioned the image, "Felt cheeky might delete later!"

The post has received over 1,28,380 likes as fans showered her with praise. Athlete and fitness guru Ritesh Shaiwal commented, "Who painted her?" Artist Ken Ferns commented, "Art". A fan commented, "Beautiful click, pls don't delete".

Asha has been enjoying her vacation in Himachal Pradesh these days as seen from her Instagram posts. In one of the posts from last week, Asha gave us a glimpse of her Himalayan getaway.

In one of the other posts, Asha is seen in a Kashmiri pheran and traditional Kullu shawl as she wanders the forest roads of Chail.

The actor was last seen in Anurag Basu's multistarrer Netflix original movie Ludo. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and fans alike and Asha seems to be celebrating just that in her recent posts.

Asha also shared a glimpse from the sets of Ludo and expressed her thoughts. "You land up on a movie set for the first time, that too to be directed by the maestro himself @anuragbasuofficial Was so so nervous that god only knows how I managed to smile in this scene!"

Last month, Asha finished shooting for ZEE5 web series Abhay 2 where she plays the role of a journalist. The series also stars actor Kunal Khemu in the lead role.

Asha was also seen in the second season of Alt Balaji's web series Baarish opposite actor Sharman Joshi.