Asha Negi Says People 'Judged' Her After Breakup With Rithvik Dhanjani: 'Ab Film Actor Ban Gayi...'

TV stars Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani were once considered the most loveable pairs on television. They have not only been a reel life couple but had been together in real life too. They met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and hit it off instantly.

They dated for around six years. During their time together, they won Season 6 of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye. There were also reports of the couple soon planning to tie the knot, however, the sudden announcement of their breakup left their fans shocked and heartbroken.

Recently, in an interview with Indian Express.com, she revealed how she was “judged" after her breakup with Rithvik. The actress said that given the breakup and release of her debut film Ludo happened around the same time, she was blamed. “There were many who said that she has done a film and broken up. They said, ‘Ab toh film actor ban gayi hai, why will she date him (Now that she is a film actor, why will she date him).’ That’s how people judge without a thought. They create their own perspective, which is so sad. Whatever happened, it was between me and him. There is a lot of love and respect among us, and I don’t think anyone else should bother.”

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, the actress said that if one wants the other person to have a “happy, healthy and successful” life, it is better to part ways without indulging in arguments and making the relationship bitter. According to her, both Asha and Rithvik wanted each other to succeed in life.

On the other hand, during his appearance on a chat show ‘By Invite Only Season 2,’ Rithvik said, “I can’t begin to thank my stars enough, not just for that relationship and not just for Asha being a part of my life but for each and every human being that loves the both of us together. To date I still have people asking me about the times we spent on Pavitra Rishta together."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.