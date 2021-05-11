Asha Negi Sneers at Celebs ‘Overreacting’ in Vaccination Posts

Television actress Asha Negi lent some serious advice to actors uploading their vaccination video on social media in the most hilarious way. The actress without any inhibition sneered at the celebs overreacting in the videos while getting the jab. Poking fun at them, Asha called their posts annoying.

On Tuesday, Asha dropped a post on Instagram bearing a note in plain black and white. “To all the actors who are uploading their vaccination videos,” she began her mocking plea and went on to say that it is fine if their intention behind sharing is to generate awareness but what’s the need of overreacting while getting the jab. She continued that watching them perform their antics becomes very annoying.

Furthermore, she jeered if they are taking videographers along or hospitals are providing them with this special provision.

Asha’s post left netizens in splits. Her post was flooded with reactions from fans and friends in the industry.“Abhi to pata ni kya kya dekhna padega aur kis kis ko (Not sure what we will witness next),” wrote Nia Sharma. Following her was Meiyang Chang who wrote, “You always say the truth.”

While Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Sharma, Rohan Shah, Rizwan Bachav, Ravi Dubey and Bhawna Khanduja seemed to agree with Asha’s reaction as they dropped laughing-out-loud emojis in the comment section.

So far many celebrities from Sonakshi Sinha to Ankita Lokhande and Genelia D’Souza to Arti Singh have shared their videos on social media.

The countrywide vaccination drive which started in January was earlier reserved only for frontline workers and later included senior citizens. Now it is open for all above the age of 18 years.

Asha rose to fame with her stint in the popular show Pavitra Rishta and later participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 6 along with her then-partner Hrithvik Dhanjani. In 2019, she made her digital debut with Balaji Telefilms' production Baarish as Gauravi Karmakar opposite to Sharman Joshi.

