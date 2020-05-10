Asha Negi was 'Awkward and Shy' During Her First On-screen Kiss with Sharman Joshi in Baarish 2

Actress Asha Negi, who shot to fame playing Purvi on Pavitra Rishta, has recently appeared on the web-series Baarish 2 opposite Sharman Joshi. Asha played a middle-class Marathi woman who gets married to a businessman. Though Asha has been a part of many projects, she had her first on-screen kiss on the web-show.

Talking about it to Hindustan Times, she described the experience as "awkward." “I was very awkward and very shy while shooting for the kissing scene. When Ekta (Kapoor, producer) ma’am told me about it, I told her that I don’t really have a problem but I will be very awkward and shy on set, you will have to take care of that and make me do it. Director Nandita and Sharman were super supportive and they helped me throughout the scene to be more comfortable,” she said.

She also praised her co-star Sharman and said that they shared a comfortable bond on set. “Sharman is very sweet and calm, apart from the fact that he is so talented and such a great performer. We had a lot of fun shooting for the show. In the first season, we took time before we became friends. We were so comfortable in the second season that we had to put in efforts to become more awkward and shy on screen. But otherwise, it was a great time shooting with him,” she said.

Asha is quarantining alone during the coronavirus lockdown. Talking about the experience she said, “The biggest challenge is cooking yourself and doing your dishes after eating. The cleaning process is difficult because the help is not coming anymore. Apart from that, you miss your family and meeting your friends.” However, she said it has made her more responsible and understanding.

Follow @News18Movies for more

