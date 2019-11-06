Asha Negi Wishes Beau Ritvik Dhanjani With an Adorable Birthday Post, Bakes Cake for Him

One of the most loved couples on television, Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have been dating each other for over six years now. The two seize every opportunity to make each other feel loved and special.

It was Ritvik’s birthday on Wednesday and to make it even more special, Asha put in the effort to bake a cake for him. Sharing it on her Instagram feed, Asha posted a picture of the chocolate cake. In the caption of the picture, she also mentioned that this was her second attempt in baking a cake.

Asha even wished Rithwik in an adorable post. The lovebirds can be seen broadly smiling at the camera. She captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday mad one! Thankyou for being YOU*

Rithwik and Asha are major couple goals when it comes to commitment. The two started working for Zee TV show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, and had fallen in love. They have been together ever since. And though, seeing their level of commitment, many might assume that Asha and Rithwik are married, but it is false.

The couple is yet to tie a knot. And as per a report by Pinkvilla, the couple is not taking the plunge anytime soon and want to focus on their careers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ritvik has reportedly been roped in for the remake of Satte Pe Satta to play one of the seven brothers. Asha, on the other hand, will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial.

