Asha Negi Wishes Ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani on His 33rd Birthday

Popular TV actor and host Rithvik Dhanjani celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday (November 5). His fans, family, and friends poured in wishes for the actor. Several celebrities from the TV industry also extended birthday wishes to Rithvik. But what caught everybody’s attention was his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi’s birthday post. After dating for 6 years, Asha and Rithvik parted ways in 2020 but the two have had a healthy relationship. Both the stars have spoken about their break-up but the actual reason behind the fall-out is still not known. Asha and Rithvik met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love.

On his birthday, Asha dropped a heartfelt ‘Happy Birthday’ post on Instagram. Sharing a stunning click of Rithvik, the actress wrote, “Happy Birthday Rithvik! Lots of success and happiness.”

Rithvik’s bestie Karan Wahi also shared a series of pictures with the actor to wish him on the special day. Karan made a special post for him, with a caption, “Happy Birthday Generator…”

Surbhi Jyoti, who shares an adorable bond with the actor, also took to her Instagram Stories to wish Rithvik. In a now-disappeared post, she wrote, “Dhaniyeeeee Happy Birthday”. She even said, “I wonder how can I like someone as irritating as you.”

Many other celebrities from the TV industry dropped in best birthday wishes for the actor-anchor. Super Dancer judge Shilpa Shetty also shared a wonderful message for Rithvik. She shared a lovely picture with the birthday boy on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday Rithvik, May there always be a spring in your step and a smile on your face.”

Rithvik celebrated his 33rd birthday with his family. He shared an adorable video featuring his father. In the clip, Rithvik was seen giving him a massage. He wrote, “Birthday mornings like these.” The actor shared that his dad had forgotten his birthday. So when Rithvik asked him, his father said that it’s the day for you to give me a massage. “So I traded a massage for his blessing and a birthday wish,” he added.

