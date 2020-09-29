Asha Negi's Befitting Response to Troll Who Asked Her to Get Married Because She is Getting 'Old'

Asha Negi, who is best known for her role in the popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta, has given it back to a troll on Instagram. The actress has recently featured in Abhay 2 and plays the role of a TV journalist.

In August, a couple of days after her 31st birthday, Asha had posted a picture of herself on Instagram.

Asha is standing next to an old house in the picture which has wrinkled walls. Her caption says that she was in the mountains. She also mentioned that it was for her 30th birthday, which means that the picture is from 2019.

However, a woman decided to post a nasty comment, something that an unmarried women often have to hear after a certain age. The comment made by Sheeba Prabhudas says, “Matlab buddhi hogai shaadi karlo yaar tum se diwaar jawan hey,” which means that you are getting old, get married and even the wall looks younger to you.

The actor decided to not take this comment lying down and has now posted a screenshot of her picture and the comment of this user. The caption of Asha’s post reads, “When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the humour is too on point!”

Asha added that she is willing to give 100 points to the handle for humour but what about the mentality of the person who posted the comment.

Producer Ekta Kapoor, who has worked with Asha Negi for several projects, commented on the post saying that Asha looked good in the picture and that marriage is not an anti-ageing cream.

Reacting to the troll comment, actress Kishwar Merchant said that one can imagine seeing the comment that the person who said it has an old mindset.

On the work front, Asha is appearing in two web series — Abhay 2 and Baarish. In the former, she is starring opposite Kunal Khemu and the latter has Sharman Joshi as the male actor. Both the web series are streaming on Zee5.

Asha was in a seven-year-long relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Rithvik Dhanjani, but the two ended this relationship in May 2020.