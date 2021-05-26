Asha Parekh 'Very Upset' Over Viral Holiday Pics with Waheeda Rehman, Helen

A few days ago, veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen spent some peaceful time holidaying back in the Andamans. The pictures of the trio from vacation not only went viral but left people yearning for perfect retirement goals. Some even wished to see them playing on-screen buddies in the sequel of Dil Chahta Hai. Recently, Asha reacted to the viral pictures and found it an intrusion of privacy.

While speaking to SpotboyE, the veteran actress said, “These pictures are from a holiday we took in the end of March in the Andamans just before the lockdown. We thought it was a very private vacation. We just wanted to get out and relax. We’ve no idea who took the pictures. It was probably some tourists. The place was swarming with vacationers. Aaj kal koi bhi photos le saktahai bina ijaazat ke (nowadays anyone can click your pictures without your consent)

Asha revealed that more than her, Waheeda and Helen were upset as they are more private people than her. Furthermore, she added that they have no idea who clicked their pictures as there were so many people vacationing around. She hinted that it might be some tourist who invaded their intimate outing.

The actress also remarked that public figures have been robbed of their right to privacy as anybody can click a selfie with one and upload it on social media. “When you are with your family or close friends such intrusion feels like a violation,” she added.

Speaking about their trip, Asha admitted that she had fun. She recalled the time she went snorkeling with Waheeda for the first time and revealed that it is a lifetime experience.

