Ashi Singh: I was Nervous About Short-Haired Look in Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Television actress Ashi Singh, who shot to fame with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and was last seen in Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has returned to the small screen with a new show - Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. It is the Hindi remake of a Bengali show Bokul Kotha.

Ashi plays the character of Meet, who has taken up all the responsibilities of her family. The actress says, “She (Meet) can do everything a man can. Even if it is about running a house without a man’s help, she does it with ease. It is not like Meet wants to look like a boy, she wears that kind of clothes because she is comfortable. I am very similar to Meet excluding her hairdo.”

She adds, “I am going to play my character with utmost sincerity. I am hoping and wishing that the audiences give same amount of love to Meet that they have given to Naina and Yasmine (her characters in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga respectively).”

On donning a short-haired look in the show, the actress said, “I was a little nervous. I have never tried this look. I actually don’t like short-hair. I was contemplating if it will look good. However, I was excited about my character. I have not played this kind of role before so look is very secondary for me.”

She continues, “I have always picked different and out of my comfort zone characters. I was not like Naina, I had to completely change myself for the role. Yasmine was also very different from my personality.”

Besides Ashi, actor Shagun Pandey is seen in the lead role in the show. “I enjoy shooting with Shagun. He is very energetic. I guess we compliment each other. Viewers are already liking our chemistry.”

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is all set to raise pertinent questions about the roles set aside for the sexes in every Indian household and build a strong case against gender discrimination. Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet airs on Zee TV.

