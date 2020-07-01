Ashi Singh Replaces Avneet Kaur in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga

With Unlock 2 in motion across the country, actors have been returning to the sets of many popular shows and films. But some actors are also taking the backseat in order to prioritise their health.

Avneet Kaur, who was the female lead for the fantastical drama ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hi Hoga’ has also taken a similar decision. While she had to quit the show owing to her health concerns, Ashi Singh has replaced her.

Speaking with Times of India, Avneet said, “I decided to leave the show because of the coronavirus crisis. I suffered from dengue last year, but resumed work despite my immunity not being strong. There was the stress of preparing for my board exams, too, at that time. It made me really weak. So, I am scared of resuming shoots at the moment. My parents and I decided that it’s better for me to quit. I am sad, but health comes first”.

On the other hand, Ashi, who was last seen as Naina in ‘Yeh Un Dinon ki Baat Hai’, said, “As an artiste, I strive to play different roles, and Yasmine is unlike Naina. I had never imagined that I would be part of a fantasy show. So, when ‘Aladdin’ was offered to me, I didn’t think of anything else”.

She also expressed excitement over performing action sequences on screen for the first time. Talking about replacing another actor, Ashi admitted that replacing any popular actor is hard.

“I never wanted to replace anyone, as it’s difficult to surpass the benchmark set by the original actor. However, what has worked in my favour is the three-month break; now, the audience will have to reconnect with all the shows and it will be easier for them to accept a new face,” she added.

Follow @News18Movies for more



