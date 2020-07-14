Ashi Singh Reveals First Look as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin After Replacing Avneet Kaur

Ashi Singh is all set to play the lead role of Yasmine opposite Siddharth Nigam in the TV show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, replacing Avneet Kaur. Ashi shared her look as Princess Jasmine on Instagram.

Ashi is seen dressed in a peach gown posing with Siddharth Nigam in one photo. She captioned the image as, "I am very excited to share very first picture from the set of Aladdin- naam to suna hoga as Yasmine. Thanks for the warm welcome @thesiddharthnigam and the whole team of aladdin. @gulfamkhan_hussain @bansalsmita_ @asliutkarsh @grover.vikas51 #aladdin #ashisingh #yasmine #newlook #excited."

She is seen sporting heavy gold jewellery and a bejewelled crown in the photos.

The actors were flooded by comments and compliments from their fans who are eager to see them together in the show.

Avneet Kaur left the show given the COVID-19 outbreak in the country as she did suffer dengue last year and got back to shoot despite not having a strong immunity.

Ashi had won the hearts of her fans with her previous show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.