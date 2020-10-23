Ashi Singh Reveals the Biggest Challenge of Playing Yasmine in 'Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga'

Actress Ashi Singh, who plays the role of Yasmine in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, said in a recent interview that performing action sequences and working in front of a green screen has been the biggest challenge for her.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actress said, “The biggest challenge for me while perfecting the character of Yasmine was to get hold of the intricacies of performing action sequences and working in front of a green screen. The show and storyline requires me to have an imaginative thinking. I have started doing an intense workout routine to build that stamina and physique of a Kaali Chorni. A lot of times after shooting, we practice our action sequences for hours. It is tough but really fulfilling as an actor.”

The actress added that her co-star Siddharth Nigam, who plays Aladdin in the show, has played a huge role in helping her get into her character smoothly, especially helping her ace the action sequences.

Earlier, the role of Yasime was played by Avneet Kaur, who was later replaced by Ashi. Meanwhile, the show is in its third season.

Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga airs on Sony SAB.