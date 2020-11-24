News18 Logo

3-MIN READ

Ashiesh Roy Demise: Karishma Tanna, Sunil Grover and Other Film Industry Colleagues Remember the Actor

Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh Roy

Ashiesh Roy is known for appearing in various television shows like 'Remix', 'Baa Bahu Aur Baby', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Aarambh' among others.

Actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on Tuesday due to kidney failure at the age of 55. The Sasural Simar Ka actor had been struggling with his health for a while and was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year.

Roy had announced on social media in May this year that he was on dialysis and even sought financial assistance. “I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis,” Roy first wrote on Facebook, followed by another post where he asked for money for his treatment.

Am in the içù...vêřý ill.diàlysìs

Posted by Ashiesh Roy on Sunday, May 17, 2020

On Tuesday at 3.45 am, Roy breathed his last. The late actor is known for appearing in various television shows like Remix, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein and Aarambh. He has also worked in films like Home Delivery and Raja Natwarlal.

Tributes and messages of condolences from fellow colleagues of the film industry are pouring in. The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed their condolences for Roy via a social media post.

#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Ashiesh Roy (Member since: January 2003)@...

Posted by Cine & TV Artistes' Association on Monday, November 23, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted his message for the actor, saying , "Gone too soon. Rest well my friend."

Mehta had also appealed for financial assistance for Roy, earlier in May.

Actor and comedian Sumier Pasricha, who worked with Roy in Sasural Simar Ka, also tweeted a message of condolence. Pasricha also posted a picture from the sets of the television series where the actors can be seen having a good time. Pasricha wrote, "RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being ...."

Actor Sooraj Thapar also posted the news on his Facebook account. He said that Roy's "Antim Yaatra" will take place after his sister arrives from Kolkata at 7pm today.

Ashiesh Roy Left for the Heavenly Abode... Patliputra Building No. 3 DAntim Yaatra after His Sister arrives from Calcutta... around 7:00pm...

Posted by Sooraj Thapar on Monday, November 23, 2020

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his shock at the demise of Roy and tweeted, "Arre yaar kaisa saal hai kambakht."

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted that may his soul rests in peace.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid his tribute to fellow actor as he said, "Gone too soon Bond."

Responding to a post by Viral Bhayani, actors Kashima Tanna and Sunil Grover also mourned Ashiesh's death.

Sunil and Karishma posted folded hands in the comments section.


