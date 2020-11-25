Ashiesh Roy was a Heavy Drinker and Smoker, Close Friends Wished He'd Quit

Popular actor Ashiesh Roy passed away on November 23. The actor died because of kidney failure. He was best known for his varied role in daily soap Sasural Simar Ka. Ashiesh’s friends have revealed that his early demise could have also been because of his continuous consumption of cigarettes and alcohol even in bad health.

Various actors and friends from the entertainment industry have reacted to his unfortunate demise. Ashiesh’s close friend and Sasural Simar Ka co-star Sooraj Thapar, who had known him for 25 years, revealed that Ashiesh used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and was also generally lonely in life.

He told the Times of India, "I will miss Ashiesh terribly. He was a buddy. I think quite a few people even helped him in his financial crunch".

Actress Maleeka R Ghai, who had worked with Ashiesh in Aarambh, revealed that Ashiesh was a heavy alcohol drinker. She mentioned that he used to drink alcohol every day despite knowing his health condition. She also mentioned that if one did not allow him to drink alcohol he used to get irritated. She also revealed that he used to get panic attacks on the sets every once in a while. The actress revealed that she even tried to talk to him but he always used to put on the ‘all is well’ mask.

Renowned TV show producer JD Majethia lauded Ashiesh’s comic timing. He also added that he had known him since the start of his career. He was a brilliant actor. He further said, “We had cast him in several projects. Then, we had a misunderstanding over some date issues. He was away for more than a year and then suddenly called up one fine day to patiently clarify on the matter. Who does that?”

Meanwhile, Ashiesh's sister Konika has arrived in Mumbai from Kolkata for his last rites.