Ashika Ranganath's Song Yaaro Yaaro Iva From Pattathu Arasan is a Quirky Romantic Number

Ashika Ranganath has become one of the much-loved actresses in the Kannada film industry with her path-breaking performances. The Crazy Boy actress is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming rom-com Pattathu Arasan directed by A Sarkunam. The excitement for this movie went a notch higher recently after the release of its song Yaaro Yaaro Iva. According to listeners, Yazin Nizar’s soulful vocals make this number worth keeping on everyone’s playlist. Viewers also lauded Mani Amudhavan, who penned this number and is at his romantic best. Ghibran’s refreshing music composition has also struck a chord with the audience. The song has garnered more than 1,20,000 views and counting.

Ashika will play the female lead in this movie opposite actor Atharvaa Murali. Actors Rajkiran and Raadhika Sarathkumar have also been roped in to essay pivotal roles in Pattathu Arasan. Rajkiran plays Atharvaa’s grandfather and will be spotted in three different looks.

Apart from these actors, Pattathu Arasan boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like JP, RK Suresh, Singam Puli, and Kannada actors Ravi Khale, Sathru. Actors Bala Saravanan, Raj Ayyappa, G.M. Kumar, and a few more prominent artists will play crucial characters.

Recently, the makers have clarified that this movie has been cleared by the Censor Board with a clean U certificate. Now with a go-ahead from the censor board, Pattathu Arasan is all set to release at the box office on November 25. Sarkunam revealed in an interview that the movie is set against the backdrop of green-capped betel farms near Thiruvaiyaru.

Besides Pattathu Arasan, Ashika is also the talk of tinsel town for her upcoming movie Raymo directed by Pavan Wadeyar. This movie revolves around the love story of Revanth Deshpande, a rock musician and singer Mohana. Recently, the trailer of this film was released which was well received by the audience. A song from this film composed by Arjun Janya also became a hit amongst listeners.

