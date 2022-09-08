Ashika Rangnath Steals Millions Hearts With her Looks in Mallige Hoova Song

Ashika Rangnath has been a part of only a handful of films but she never fails to impress fans with her drool-worthy pictures and elegant fashion sense. The audience recently got a glimpse of Ashika’s captivating beauty in the Mallige Hoova song, which was released Thursday. Alok R Babu, popularly known as ALL OK, has written, composed and produced this song. This song has amassed more than 1 Lakh views.

The song is proving to be a smashing hit and fans formed a beeline in the comment section, applauding it. A user wrote that the quality, production design and mastering of this song are brilliant. Fans are calling it a new-age Kannada song. Followers also lauded the location chosen for the number and choreography as well. A fan also compared Alok to Badshah.

Ashika has left no stone unturned to depict her graceful fashion sense and mesmerising dance moves.

Mallige Hoova is the first Kannada song shot on International waters. Ashika is every bit excited due to this reason and mentioned the same in her Instagram story.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ashika_rangnath/2922056173876608968/

Apart from this song, Ashika is going to entertain the audience in a film as well. The James actress shared an Instagram story where she shared a glimpse of her free time at work. Ashika captioned the story, “Breaks in between script discussions and rehearsals”.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ashika_rangnath/2922720772535511136/

Ashika has not disclosed the title or any other detail about the film.

On the work front, she is occupied with two movies at the moment. She is working on an untitled film written and directed by A. Sarkunam. Actors Radhika Sarathkumar, Atharvaa Murali and RajKiran are also a part of this movie.

In addition to this project, she is also working on the film O2 directed by Raghav and Prashanth Raj. Raghav and Prashanth have also penned this movie. PRK Productions have also produced this film.

There is no clarification about the release dates of these movies.

