Ashish Chowdhry on Not Being in Total Dhamaal: Tough to Digest It, Hoping to Return in the Next
Ashish Chowdhry was last seen on the silver screen in Double Dhamaal in 2011.
Ashish Chowdhry.
While promoting Total Dhamaal, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaferi have expressed how they missed actor Ashish Chowdhry during the making of their upcoming film.
Chowdhry, who was a part of both the first and the second instalments of the Dhamaal franchise, is noticeably missing from the third part. Not just him, the forthcoming film doesn’t feature Sanjay Dutt either, who was a regular with the franchise.
Talking about it, Deshkmukh recently told an entertainment website, “I have missed Ashish Chowdhary and Sanjay Dutt both. Because I have shot the earlier two films with them. Having said that, which I knew when I read this script that they aren’t in the movie.
“I missed them on sets as well as I had a lot of fun shooting with Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. At the same time, I think the film is layered with so much fun.”
Chowdhry took to Twitter on Wednesday to react to Deshmukh and Jaferi’s statements. “I've missed you all so much @Riteishd.. Tough to digest not being a part of #TotalDhamaal but it’s family and I pray for it to break all records.... So we can be together in the 4th instalment!! Love you bro.. @duttsanjay sir, miss you much always in film, or out of it..,” he tweeted.
Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jafri in important roles. It is scheduled to release on February 22.
I've missed you all so much @Riteishd..— Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) February 13, 2019
Tough to digest not being a part of #TotalDhamaal but its family and i pray for it to break all records....
So we can be together in the 4th instalment!!
Love you bro..@duttsanjay sir, miss you much always in film, or out of it.. https://t.co/Vi6YY0KO6S
Love you @jaavedjaaferi— Ashish Chowdhry (@AshishChowdhry) February 13, 2019
You are an amazing guy, and I've known more so as time as passed.. Your humility and graciousness is at par with your talent!!
Bigg huggg.. Miss you too.. #TotalDhamaal will be huge!! https://t.co/3iSpDnpena
