Ashish Chowdhry Pens an Emotional Note in Memory of Raj Kaushal

Bollywood actor Ashish Chowdhry has penned a heart-wrenching and emotional note for his friend, filmmaker Raj Kaushal who passed away recently. Raj, who was 50, died on June 30 after suffering from a heart attack.

Ashish wrote, “He always said that it was only about leaving a legacy. And that term ‘legacy’ to me and most of the world means ‘success. But now when he’s gone, I get it. The only legacy is LOVE. Love for and from not only friends and family, but from every person who we meet and interact with even once or twice in our lives. Be it anyone. Big or small. Poor or rich. The things those people say and feel about us even after we’re long gone. And how much they remember or miss us after our lives have ended. We can’t take money and property with us when we’re gone. We can only take the wishes of people who only wish that the person who they feel so much hollowness without, hadn’t gone. And that’s what my brother has abundantly left behind. A legacy of so much love that he spread from inside of that insanely big and soft heart of his. The heart that was bearing, supporting and fulfilling so many other hearts that unknowingly were so dependent on him. It was all that non-stop, overtime work that his beautiful heart did, that made it stop - maybe. But it stopped only after leaving a massively unmatched legacy of love behind.”

On the day of his death, Ashish had shared a post remembering his ‘big brother,’ and shared pictures with him from their younger days. He wrote, “My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."

Raj Kaushal was a filmmaker and producer known for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Anthony Kaun Hai/, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, My Brother Nikil, among others. He is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and children Vir and Tara.

