Ashish Gandhi Steps Into Mollywood With Picasso, Mammootty Releases First-Look Poster

Telugu actor Ashish Gandhi has delivered some remarkable performances in films like Half Girlfriend 2 and O Sthree Repu Raa. His acting prowess and powerful screen presence have already arrested the attention of millions of movie enthusiasts. Now, after winning the hearts of his Telegu fans, Ashish has embarked on a new journey. He is determined to make an impression in Mollywood as well with his maiden film Picasso.

Recently, veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty unveiled the first look poster of Ashish’s upcoming, debut Malayalam movie Picasso on Facebook. “Unveiling the first look poster of Picasso. Best wishes to Sunil Kariattukara and the entire team,” read Mammotty’s post.

The grim-looking poster reveals the two central characters in the film – Ashish Gandhi and Siddharth Rajan. Both the actors sported a bearded look. They appeared to be angry and exhibiting aggression. Upon taking a minute glance at the poster, you will also be able to see fire flames burning.

Ashish also re-shared the film’s poster on his official Instagram handle. “My debut Malayalam movie Picasso,” he announced.

Helmed by Sunil Kariattukara, Picasso is produced by Najila B, under the banners of Ayaana Productions. Another reason to squeal with excitement is that the movie’s background music has been assigned to Ravi Basur, the man behind the phenomenal tunes of Yash-starrer KGF.

Besides Ashish Gandhi and Siddharth Rajan, Picasso also stars Amrutha Saju, Krishna Kulasekaran, Jaffer Idduki, and Santosh Keezhattoor. According to director Sunil Kariattukara, the film will be a nail-biting action-thriller with a special element of suspense embellished.

Picasso will hit the theatres sometime in October this year. Fasten your seatbelts folks, as it is going to be a rollercoaster ride.

