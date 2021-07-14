Ashish Kulkarni Reacts to Indian Idol 12 Elimination, Says 'Feeling Sad About My Eviction'

Ashish Kukarni’s eviction from Indian Idol 12 created a stir on social media, with fans calling it “unfair." Some even went on to say that contestant Shanmukha Priya should have been eliminated instead. Now, Ashish has opened up about his eviction from the show. “Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good," Ashish told the Indian Express.com.

Ashish was moved by the support he received from fans. He said, “I won’t say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way.”

Earlier, Sawai Bhatt was evicted from Indian Idol 12. This week, it was Ashish Kulkarni who got eliminated from the singing reality show. The 26-year-old singer’s eviction over Shanmukha Priya came as a shock to his fans.

With Ashish’s exit, the top six contestants are Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro. The grand finale will air on August 15 on Sony TV.

When asked who he thought would win the show, the 27-year-old said, “I don’t want to sound diplomatic but I feel all six of them should be announced as the winner. I am only feeling sad about my eviction because I cannot be with them anymore. We all have been like a family, and I am missing everyone.”

