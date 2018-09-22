English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
Actress Ashley Judd says when she was raped at 15, she only told her diary.
Actress Ashley Judd says when she was raped at 15, she only told her diary.
Loading...
Actress Ashley Judd says when she was raped at 15, she only told her diary.
Celebrities have come together to share their stories of sexual assault and the struggle many victims face in reporting such crimes.
One of them was Judd, who tweeted on Friday, "#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon.
"They said 'Oh, he's a nice old man, that's not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."
On Friday, the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court of the United States nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, reports etonline.com.
In an article last week, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school, coming forward as the author of an anonymous letter penned earlier this summer. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
Soon after, actress Alyssa Milano, who was also part of the #MeToo movement, tweeted: "Hey, Donald Trump, listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents."
"If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart also took part in the #WhyIDidntReport movement, tweeting: "Because I didn't want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport."
Celebrities have come together to share their stories of sexual assault and the struggle many victims face in reporting such crimes.
One of them was Judd, who tweeted on Friday, "#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon.
"They said 'Oh, he's a nice old man, that's not what he meant.' So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man."
#WhyIDidntReport. The first time it happened, I was 7. I told the first adults I came upon. They said “Oh, he’s a nice old man, that’s not what he meant.” So when I was raped at 15, I only told my diary. When an adult read it, she accused me of having sex with an adult man.— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 21, 2018
On Friday, the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport began trending on Twitter after President Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court of the United States nominee Brett Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, reports etonline.com.
In an article last week, Ford alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school, coming forward as the author of an anonymous letter penned earlier this summer. Kavanaugh has denied the accusations.
Soon after, actress Alyssa Milano, who was also part of the #MeToo movement, tweeted: "Hey, Donald Trump, listen the f**k up. I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents."
"If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo."
Hey, @realDonaldTrump, Listen the fuck up.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 21, 2018
I was sexually assaulted twice. Once when I was a teenager. I never filed a police report and it took me 30 years to tell me parents.
If any survivor of sexual assault would like to add to this please do so in the replies. #MeToo https://t.co/n0Aymv3vCi
"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart also took part in the #WhyIDidntReport movement, tweeting: "Because I didn't want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport."
Because I didn’t want to lose my job or make people think I was a drama queen. #WhyIDidntReport— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 21, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 22nd September 1986: India and Australia Play Out the Second-Ever Tied Test
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office Day 1: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Earns Rs 6.76 Crore
- How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
- Ashley Judd on Being Raped: I Only Told My Diary
- Huawei Trolls Apple By Distributing Power Banks to People Queuing Up to Buy iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...