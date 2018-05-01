Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Allegations Row

Actress Ashley Judd has sued disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein for retaliating against her because she refused his sexual advances.Judd took the action on Monday in the Superior Court in Los Angeles, according to various media reports.The actress has claimed that Weinstein smeared her reputation with director Peter Jackson, causing him not to cast her in The Lord of the Rings.Judd said in a statement: "Mr. Weinstein's abusive conduct toward others has caused no end of damage to aspiring actors and others in the film and entertainment industry. As my experience and the experience of others shows, even a few false statements from Mr. Weinstein could destroy potentially career-changing professional opportunities. It's time that Mr. Weinstein be held accountable for that conduct and for the ways in which he's damaged careers."The 50-year-old actress is seeking damages for defamation, sexual harassment and violations of California's unfair business competition law. Judd's attorney, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn, said that any recovery from the suit would be donated to a charity that benefits women. Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault and or misconduct by dozens of women in the entertainment industry.(With IANS inputs)