Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship

Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal, who have both appeared on reality show Bigg Boss, have called off their engagement. The couple have reportedly broken up after five years together. Various media reports doing the rounds claim that it was a mutual decision as the now ex-couple were facing problems in their relationship. Reportedly, they were living together for sometime but moved apart a few months ago.

Both Ashmit and Mahekk confirmed the news to media outlets. While Mahekk claimed that she has broken off with Ashmit, the latter maintained silence over the matter but confirmed that they have indeed separated.

As per a report, Ashmit said in the matter, "It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment.”

Meanwhile, Mahekk said about her break up Ashmit, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out.”

Revealing more in the Ashmit-Mahekk break-up matter, a source said, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

