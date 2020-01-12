Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Mahekk Chahal and Ashmit Patel have reportedly called it quits after five years of dating. They even got engaged in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 12:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ashmit Patel, Mahekk Chahal Call off Engagement, Separate After 5 Years of Relationship
Ashmit Patel (L), Maheck Chahal

Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal, who have both appeared on reality show Bigg Boss, have called off their engagement. The couple have reportedly broken up after five years together. Various media reports doing the rounds claim that it was a mutual decision as the now ex-couple were facing problems in their relationship. Reportedly, they were living together for sometime but moved apart a few months ago.

Both Ashmit and Mahekk confirmed the news to media outlets. While Mahekk claimed that she has broken off with Ashmit, the latter maintained silence over the matter but confirmed that they have indeed separated.

As per a report, Ashmit said in the matter, "It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment.”

Meanwhile, Mahekk said about her break up Ashmit, "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out.”

Revealing more in the Ashmit-Mahekk break-up matter, a source said, "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram