Ashneer Grover Not Watching Shark Tank India 2, Unfollows Judges; Says ‘Separation Clean Hona...’

Shark Tank India returned with its second season on TV. The popular show has a huge fan base due to its unique concept and its mercurial judges. Ashneer Grover, former chief executive of BharatPe, had emerged as the most popular judge due to his in-your-face personality. However, the 40-year-old is not taking part in the second season of Shark Tank India. Recently, Ashneer appeared on the The Ranveer Show podcast and opened up about his absence from the second season of the show.

Ashneer revealed that he had unfollowed all the judges of Season 1 on social media and that he had moved on from Shark Tank India.

“Nahi. Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ki mai season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I believe in clean break and I have no interest in the show. The show is not a part of my life now. After it became clear I wouldn’t be coming back, I even unfollowed all the other sharks. I don’t want to know what’s happening on shoot, it’s in the past now),” Ashneer was quoted as saying on the podcast.

In his usual brash style, Ashneer even claimed that he had built a business for Sony TV that was worth Rs 10,000 crore. He claimed that he doesn’t even track what’s happening on the second season of the show. Ashneer indicated that he had found his closure and that he believed he did his job well. “Jab tak tha, I had great fun. Pure show mein masti kari. Thankfully it was received well. Pehla season hi kaafi successful hogaya. Mereko lagta hai, in some sense, I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise. Kyuki pehla season is the toughest season to crack. Agar pehla season hi nahi chala, agli baari toh channel wale hi aapko slot nahi dene wale, bhool jao. Pehla chal gaya, ab aapka Rs 500 crore ka ad revenue har saal aa raha hai, aapka Rs 10,000 crore ka dhanda hai, aaj ki date mein. Woh bana ke de diya, usme mera nuksaan hua ya fayda hua koi matlab nahi hai (I had fun till the time I was part of the show. I created a successful business for Sony TV that is worth Rs 10,000 crore. Sony is sitting on a cash cow because of me. And I don’t care if the whole thing was beneficial for me or not).”

Shark Tank India is particularly liked by Gen Z and has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho, has replaced Ashneer Grover on the show.

Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt) and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) have reprised their roles as judges from the last season.

Read all the Latest Movies News here