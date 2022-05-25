Ashneer Grover Pulls Off Red Shoes in Style, Netizens Compare Him With Ranveer Singh

Ashneer Grover, former MD at BharatPe, has been vacationing in California lately. He is spending his summers in style at the beautiful location. Earlier, the businessman got all the attention on social media for his hilarious reels on Instagram that showed a different side of him. He is now in the headlines for his style quotient on his California trip.

Recently, Ashneer shared a series of photos of himself on Instagram. In the first picture, he can be seen enjoying the sunny day as he poses with what appears to be his car. In the next one, he gets captured in a candid moment outside his California vacation home. The former shark can be seen wearing a printed t-shirt and green shorts paired with red shoes. Ashneer wrote in the caption of the picture, “Back to my favourite summer place—California! Let’s shake things up a bit.”

While Ashneer is pleased with his look, netizens are comparing him to Ranveer Singh. One of the users commented, “Ashneer's dressing sense (greater than sign) Ranveer Singh's dressing sense.” Another user wrote, “Aey bhai kya kar raha he tu… Ranveer ka business bithayega kya tu?”

Not just this, but many others loved Ashneer’s sense of style. One of the users commented, “Dope sneakers” while another one asked, “What is the brand of your shoes? Cool drip though.”

Earlier, he shared a photo of his Mercedes Maybach, revealing the unique number plate. Showing off his “new number plate,” Ashneer posed with the car. The licence plate of the car read, “ASHNEER G.”

Amid the reports of season 2 of Shark Tank India, the former sharks recently reunited at Peeyush Bansal’s son’s birthday bash and had some fun. According to the reports, the registration for the next instalment has started. While the sharks have not been announced for the second season, fans are hoping to see Ashneer in the chair once again.

