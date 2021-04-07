Ashnoor Kaur is 'Scared' to Appear for 12th Board Exams Due to Covid-19 Situation

Actress Ashnoor Kaur, who has acted in shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, is preparing for her 12th standard board exams. The exams are going to be held offline and many parents are worried given the rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

In an interview with Times Of India, Ashnoor said, “I am a little scared to go to the classroom due to the Covid situation because cases are increasing a lot since the past few weeks. Sitting in a classroom with four walls with so many other students and so many people touching those supplements makes me a little apprehensive. Even though all precautions are taken into consideration in our class, I’m still skeptical. In this heat, we will have to wear a mask and write our papers, which will be a difficult task. It won’t be easy, but I’m sure that we will manage.”

Ashnoor had scored 93 percent in her 10th standard board exams. The actress said she has set the bar high this time as well. She also said that she is very stressed and that her parents are motivating her.

