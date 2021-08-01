Ashnoor Kaur on Scoring 94% in CBSE: Wanted to Set an Example That Actors are Intelligent Too

CBSE has announced the results for the students who appeared for Class 12th this year. Earlier, Board exams were officially cancelled due to the coronavirus but students did give their practicals. And now when the results are out, actress Ashnoor Kaur is in seventh heaven. A commerce student, Ashnoor has passed school with flying colours, having scored 94% marks. We spoke to an excited Ashnoor on what’s going on in the family right now and she tells us, “I’m feeling very happy. This year, I did not take up any long term acting projects like a daily soap because I had to focus on my Board exams. I wanted to do better than what I did in class 10th. It wasn’t like I did not work during this time. I had many short projects lined up. Everything was online so it was tough for us, but somehow I managed and I am proud of my achievement."

On the Covid pandemic affecting her school life in the final year and persevering during this time, Ashoor shares, “It is something that we are all experiencing for the first time and there was a lot of uncertainty. We did not know how the final results would be declared. We had to give our best in all the things we were doing. I would like to appreciate this initiative by CBSE to combine the performances of previous years in collating class 12th results. It was a very thoughtful gesture. I wanted to enjoy school life in the last year, but it did not happen. I was disappointed. But online classes made it convenient for me since I could catch up on studies even while travelling."

Ashoor also recalls the time she checked her Board results online and the butterflies she had in her stomach right up to the moment of truth. “I was expecting that my result will be good. I had worked very hard. I had given my hundred percent in all my vivas and practicals because I did not want to disappoint myself. I had set expectations. I wanted to make my parents proud. Before the results, I was nervous. I had not checked my class 11th grades and did not know how it would all be counted in the final result. My parents were there with me when I checked it online. We all screamed in excitement. It was a nice family moment. I have recently got a Shih Tzu pup and he also started licking me."

The celebrations will continue for the Kaur family before Ashnoor begins to shortlist colleges she wants to apply in for her undergrad course. “We are looking to go for a vacation. But our options are limited as we will have to search for a pet friendly resort. We had an intimate celebration. I cheated on my diet. I will be applying for colleges now. I want to pursue BMM (Bachelor in Mass Media) because I want to gain knowledge in my field as well. I also have interest in direction and will look to learn filmmaking as well. I want to enjoy my college life. These years in one’s life are unforgettable. I will continue acting as well. I am looking to study in Mumbai itself. There’s an adrenaline rush and I am excited about this new phase in my life."

With her tremendous score in 12th Boards, Ashnoor has seemingly challenged the general perception that people have about actors- ‘They are not good in studies’. She says, “I wanted to set an example. Many people came to me and said that you have proved us wrong that actors can’t be intelligent. They are intelligent. It is about your passion, your talent and the choices. It is not related to mental ability and intellect."

On returning to acting, Ashnoor says offers have been flooding in but she is on a break from TV and waiting for the correct role. “I am concentrating on grooming myself at the moment. I am transitioning from a teenager into adulthood. I want to work on myself and come back with an adult role. Platform doesn’t matter to me. I am more focused on content," she signs off.

