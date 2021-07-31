Ashnoor Kaur Scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams, Reveals Future Plans

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur has scored 94 percent in the CBSE Class XII examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday. An elated Ashnoor took to Instagram to share a post, announcing her results to her fans. She wrote that she is “feeling accomplished” after receiving such good grades. She is proud that she didn’t “disappoint” her family members who had great hopes from her and her “hard work” has finally “paid off”. She signed off her post with George Herbert’s famous quote, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”.

The actress, who is famous for playing the character of Mini in the daily soap Patiala Babes, said in an interview that she did not take up any project after the show went off air because she wanted to focus on her studies. She informed that she had “scored 93%” in the Class 10 board examinations and this year wanted to get even better grades.

The Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year due to the rise in cases owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared on the basis of an alternate assessment policy that the board had announced earlier.

In a chat with ETimes, Ashnoor opened up about her career goals and aspirations. She revealed that for now, she wishes to “focus on” further “studies” and pursue a Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM). She also plans to do her “masters” from “abroad”. Apart from acting, her interest also lies in learning “filmmaking”.

On the other hand, the 17-year-old said she has recently booked a house which she calls “dream house”.

Ashnoor’s performance in Patiala Babes widely impressed the audience. Before starring in the show, she has worked in Jhansi Ki Rani and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also made brief appearances in films like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

