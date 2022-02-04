Ashok Galla Starrer Hero OTT Release Date Confirmed

Ashok Galla, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew, made his Tollywood debut with Hero. Nidhhi Agerwal played the role of the lead actress in the film. The film, helmed by Sriram Adittya, was released in theatres on the occasion of Sankranti. The film received a good response at the box office. The romantic comic drama has got 8.4/10 rating on IMDb, the largest online database on films.

Now, Hero is all set for streaming on the OTT platform. On February 11, Hero will have a digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

“A #Hero You can’t miss! Catch the Hilarious Comedy Entertainer on @DisneyPlusHS from Feb 11th,” tweeted Disney+Hotstar Telugu.

The film earned mixed reviews initially, but with no major releases to compete with, it was able to draw audiences to the theatres. The audience praised Ashok Galla’s performance and Nidhhi Agerwal’s lovely screen presence. The plot, on the other hand, was a major letdown, according to critics. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film made a box office collection of over Rs 10 crore.

Ghibran composed the music for the film, while Sameer Reddy, Richard Prasad and Prawin Pudi handled cinematography and editing, respectively. Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Satya, Mime Gopi, Ravi Kishan and Kota Srinivasa Rao played important roles in the film. The Ashok Galla maiden venture was bankrolled by the production house Amara Raja Media and Entertainment.

The film’s shooting began in Hyderabad in November 2019 with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. Galla’s grandfather, legendary actor Krishna, had also paid a visit to the sets at Sriram Aditya’s request.

In June 2021, the film’s post-production began, and the title was revealed. The film was originally set to release on January 26, 2022. However, due to the postponement of other prominent Telugu projects following the Covid-19 situation, Hero’s release date was pushed back to January 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.