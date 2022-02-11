Ashok Galla's Debut Film Hero to Stream on Disney+Hotstar Telugu From February 11

Hero, starring Ashok Galla, the nephew of Mahesh Babu, was a significant success with impressive acting from the film’s lead. The film gave Ashok a prolific start to his career. Superstar Mahesh Babu’s appeal to everyone to watch Hero also worked in his favour.

Hero garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience with an IMdb rating 8.3. And now after a successful theatrical release, the film is all set to entertain the audience on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar Telugu from Today.

The OTT platform has given this information on Twitter. A short video of V.K Naresh has been shared playing the drums. “Watch Naresh entertain the people with his witty one-liners, only on Hero. It was also informed that the film will be streaming on the OTT platform from February 11," reads the tweet.

Ashok also shared the news on Twitter. Ashok wrote that it’s time now to make way for the Hero entry. The actor then informed that his Sankranthi entertainer Hero will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Superstar Mahesh Babu also urged everyone to watch his nephew’s film. He said that Hero has become his new favourite film. The superstar was extremely proud of his nephew’s success. He also extended his vote of thanks to the audience for supporting his nephew.

Earlier, according to a few reports, Hero was to be released on Amazon Prime. Makers were also in touch with the OTT platform for the same but then it was decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar OTT.

The film’s music has also been very popular among the audience. Check out this song.

Apart from Ashok, Archana Ananth, Jagapathi Babu, Krishna, V.K Naresh and Satya will be seen in the film. Hero has been written and directed by Sriram Adittya. Kalyan Shankar and A.R Tagore have contributed to the dialogues of this film. VK Naresh will be enacting the role of Ashok’s father.

