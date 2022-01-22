Ashok Galla's Debut Telugu Film Hero Successfully Runs in Theatres for Second Week

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla’s debut film Hero has entered its second week of theatrical run. The film has been receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience since its release on January 15, 2022. The film has also received a 8.8/10 rating on IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Telugu star Mahesh Babu recent appeal to the audience to watch the film in theatres seems to have brought good fortune for his nephew Ashok Galla.

Ahead of its release, Mahesh Babu released a video message wishing all the best for the Hero team. He also praised his nephew Ashok Galla’s acting skills. Responding to his message, Ashok in a Tweet replied, “This means the world to me. Most special blessings from the most special superstar.”

This means the world to me @urstrulyMahesh mamaia!!! Most special blessings from the most special super star ❤️🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/BJJ0RelSuJ— Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) January 14, 2022

After a tremendous response in the first week, the film has entered its second week of theatrical run.

Hero also received blockbuster ratings on IMDb. The makers have extended their gratitude to all those who have rated the film.

Film Hero has reportedly collected Rs 10 crore in the first week and makers held a success party on Janauary 19, 2022.

Written and directed by Sriram Adittya, the film stars Jagapathi Babu, Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok. It has been produced under the banner of Amara Raja entertainment.

According to reports Ashok’s debut film will also be released on OTT platform soon after its successful run in theatres. The makers are in touch with Amazon Prime Video and the film is soon to be released on the same platform, a few reports claim.

