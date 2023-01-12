Ashok Saraf Gave Mahesh Kothare's Autobiography Launch Event A Miss Due To This Reason

Marathi actor Mahesh Kothare has shown his range as an actor with films like Ideachi Kalpana, Dhadakebaaj and Dhum Dhadaka. He recently became the talk of the town in the Marathi film industry with his autobiography, Damn It Aani Barach Kahi. The title translates to Damn it And A Lot More in English language. The book launch at Mumbai’s Shivaji Mandir was attended by a lot of bigwigs from the entertainment and political world. A revered name in Marathi films was missing from this gathering. We are talking about the most famous and critically acclaimed actor Ashok Saraf. Nivedita Saraf, Ashok’s wife, shared the reason for his absence. She informed the gathering that he is suffering from laryngitis, an inflammation of the voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection.

Nivedita added that Ashok cannot speak properly and due to this, he has not been able to take part in theater plays as well. She completed her statement saying that Ashok has conveyed his best wishes to Mahesh, who acknowledged it. The event went on with celebrities like Addinath Kothare and Urmilla Kothare. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also took part in this program.

Mahesh’s fans love him in the daily soap, Pinki Cha Vijay Aso. This show is the remake of popular Hindi serial Nimki Mukhiya. Its story revolves around the life of a stubborn young girl Pinky, who aspires to become the first female chief of her village. Pinky wishes to overcome all obstacles and become the MLA of her village. Despite a lot of difficulties, she decides to step into the political arena to serve the people. Marathi actress Sharayu Sonawane plays the lead role in this show.

Mahesh’s followers were also eagerly looking forward to the third installment of his popular film, Zapatlela. Their wait has been much longer, since there were reports of its inception in 2013. In an interview to The in 2013, Mahesh had stated that he will soon start shooting for this film.

