Ashok Saraf To Appear In Kon Honaar Crorepati Special Episode

Veteran actor Ashok Saraf will soon grace the quiz-based reality show Kon Honaar Crorepati. Sharaf has won hearts over the years with his powerhouse performances in both the Marathi and Hindi film industries.

Ashok Saraf, also known as “Ashok Mama” in the Marathi entertainment circuit, will appear in the Karmaveer special of the forthcoming episode. It assures to be both a fun-filled episode as well as a nostalgic drive for the iconic actor who will reminisce about his young days before he joined the film industry.

In the show, the actor wil share details from his initial days. He will also shed light on his journey. From being a banker to how he used to produce fake medical certificates to get leave for theatrical practice. Sharaf will talk about the time when he used to play with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Ashok will be accompanied by his brother and his wife’s niece on the show.

The episode will air on June 25 on Sony Marathi. The prize money won from the episode will be donated to a trust. Earlier, about a month back, Ashok Saraf had appeared as a guest on the show Indian Idol Marathi where he had reminisced about the old days as well. He also spoke about his friendship with late Marathi actor Laxmikant Berde, who passed away years ago.

