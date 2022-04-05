Ashok Selvan Spills Beans on Kissing Scene With Samyuktha Hegde in Manmatha Leelai

Ashok Selvan, who is now on a roll with back-to-back projects, most recently appeared in Venkat Prabhu’s Tamil directorial Manmatha Leelai, which was released on April 1. Despite being an adult comedy, the film has been warmly accepted by the Tamil audience. As of today, the film has received favourable feedback from those who have seen it.

In a recent interview with a media outlet, Ashok discussed his chemistry with the leading ladies of the film. He revealed an unusual detail regarding his kissing sequence with Samyuktha Hegde, one of the female leads. He said that he tested positive for COVID-19 during the scene with Samyuktha, but that it did not spread to anyone else.

He reportedly mentioned that he was exhausted and suffering from a headache. However, he ignored it, assuming it was due to the rigorous filming schedule. He said that he experienced a minor fever following the kissing scene and was later tested positive for COVID.

Ashok went on to say that he immediately told Samyuktha, but the actress eventually tested negative. He also claimed that no one on the film sets got infected with COVID from him.

He also spoke openly about his experience and desire to collaborate with Venkat Prabhu. Speaking about his involvement in the film, the actor added that he has always been a tremendous admirer of Venkat Prabhu and that when the opportunity to collaborate on an experimental film arose, he jumped at it.

The film, which shares the same title as Kamal Haasan’s 1976 film, appears to be about a similar plot, the voyage of a Cassanova. In an interview with OTTplay, the actor talked about his upcoming film. He said, “It’s a hilarious take on the life of a flamboyant youngster who falls into multiple romantic affairs.”

He went on to say, although it is an adult comedy, it has a certain dignity to it; the writing is pretty fresh, he added.

Meanwhile, Samyuktha Hegde, Smruthi Venkat, and Riya Suman star alongside Ashok Selvan in the film.

