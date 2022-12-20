Ashoke Pandit Compares Trolling of The Kashmir Files With 'Stupid Comments' Against Pathaan, Vivek Agnihotri Reacts

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to react after filmmaker Ashoke Pandit compared the attacks on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to the attacks on Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. For the uninitiated, SRK and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film has been facing the wrath of a certain section of netizens for the song Besharam Rang. Taking to Twitter, Pandit wrote, “If abusing & trolling @vivekagnihotri was right & hence the entire industry kept quiet, then automatically trolling & stupid comments against #Pathaan become valid. If attack on #KashmirFiles was wrong, then the same applies to #Pathaan Let’s not be selective with our responses!"

He continued, “Our silence at certain moments because it suits an agenda makes our enemies stronger. I stood by all those films like #UdtaPunjab & #Padmaavat which were abused by fundamentalists, but saw no support by the industry. Enemies hv misused this division between different camps."

Responding to this, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Hmmmmm…"

Take a look:

While the Pathaan song Besharam Rang is trending for its lyrics, the actress’ sensuous dance moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, a section of the audience has also found it offensive for various reasons. Several Hindu outfits and leaders have taken offence at a saffron outfit donned by Padukone in parts of the song Besharam Rang. BJP MLA Ram Kadam in a tweet in Hindi said that the makers of SRK-starrer Pathaan should clarify their stand over the choice of costumes and added that any film that insults ‘Hindutva’ will not run in Maharashtra.

Pathaan, also starring John Abraham will release on January 25, 2023.

Talking of Vivek Agnihotri’s film, last month it made the headlines yet again after IFFI Jury head Nadav Lapid called it vulgar and propaganda. Several film-makers had rallied behind Vivek and his team and showed support for the film.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallabi Joshi among others.

