Ashoke Pandit Seeks Action, Demands Apology From IFFI Jury Head Over The Kashmir Files Remark

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has lashed out at the IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for calling Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda.’ In a series of Tweets, Pandit slammed Lapid for his remark, condemned it and called it a ‘shameless act of abuse’.

“I take strong objection to the language used by Mr. Nadav Lapid for #kashmirFiles. Depicting the genocide of 3 lakh #KashmiriHindus cannot be called vulgar. I as a filmmaker & a #KashmiriPandit condemn this shameless act of abuse towards victims of terrorism," he wrote.

Ashoke Pandit further requested Union Minister Anurag Thakur to take action against Nadav Lapid and added, “Dear @ianuragthakur ji. I as a #KashmiriPandit & who is a victim of genocide seek a serious actn agnst Mr. #NadavLapid Jury head of IFFI 2022 fr calling d depiction of our tragedy as vulgar. Hs hs added salt to our wounds&hence shld b made to tender a apology. #KashmirFiles."

For the unversed, during the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held in Goa on Monday, IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and called it a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’ “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life," he said.

