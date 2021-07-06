Ashoke Pandit to Back Film Based on Track and Field Athlete Pinki Pramanik

The year 2021 will see a lot of sports films make their way to the screen of the audience. While Saina Nehwal’s biopic starring Parineeti Chopra has already been released, films like Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, Farhan Ahktar’s Toofan, Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu and many more are awaiting their grand releases. Amid this, another new sports biopic has been announced recently. Film producer Ashoke Pandit has acquired the rights of making a film on track and field athlete Pinki Pramanik’s life.

Pandit took to his official Twitter account to confirm the news and shared a collage image of Pinki, the film’s writer Priyanka Ghatak and him. Along with the image, he wrote, “A proud moment for #AshokePanditProductions This will be a tribute to all the athletes . #AshokePandit #PinkyPramanik".

While the script is being penned by Priyanka Ghatak, the cast is yet to be announced.

Pinki Pramanik has won several accolades including gold and silver medals for India in coveted International Championships. However, the athlete was accused of being a man and implicated in rape charges. At the age of 22, she was locked up in a men’s prison along with 1000 male inmates.

According to the announcement, Pandit will attempt to bring forward her story on screen and focus on the troubling times she had to go through.

Talking to a leading daily, he said that it is high time mainstream cinema addresses the issue of gender identity.

“When my writer narrated to me the subject of Pinki Pramanik, that very moment I knew this story had to be made. Imagine the basic identity of a human is his/her gender is questioned, one fine day Pinki, a woman was accused of being a man and branded a rapist. It is a story of fighting against all odds and coming out triumphant. It is high time that mainstream cinema addresses the issue of gender identity," Pinkvilla quoted him as saying.

