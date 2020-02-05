Ashton Kutcher Still Loves Ex-wife Demi Moore's Kids
Ashton Kutcher says he will "never stop loving" ex-wife Demi Moore's children.
Kutcher, 41, was married to Moore, 57, for eight years between 2005 and 2013. During that time, he helped raise Moore's three children from her prior relationship with actor Bruce Willis -- Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.
In Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast, Kutcher admitted that he doesn't "hang out" with Moore any more. He also insisted that he makes a "conscious effort to stay in touch" with her three daughters.
"It was eight years. Tallulah was eight or nine, she was the youngest. Rumer was 12 or 13 when we first started dating. When we were getting divorced, Tallulah was graduating high school," the actor said.
"I was helping raise teenage girls through their adolescence. I love them. I'm never going to stop loving them and respecting them and honouring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they are pursuing," he added.
Kutcher asserted that he doesn't force the children to stay in contact with him.
"I think you try, but at the same time I am not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect and honoured Bruce (Willis), and I think he's a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. If they don't want an engagement with me, I'm not going to force it upon them. But they all do, and it's great," he said.
